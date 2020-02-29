4 hours ago

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the killing of the ex-servicemen at the Castle crossroad.

The three ex-servicemen, Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe, and Private Odartey Lamptey were shot dead on February 28, 1948, during a peaceful march to bring a petition to the Governor of the Gold Coast.

They were requesting the dispensation of promised pensions and other compensation for their valiant efforts during the Second World War.



Their killing sparked the series of actions that led to a surge in Ghana’s struggle for Independence.

Speaking to some war veterans who had witnessed the incident, they recounted the events of that day and how it has affected their lives. Source: myjoyonline.com