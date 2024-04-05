1 day ago

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on March 30, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has voiced concerns about the possible departure of Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta from the club in the upcoming transfer window, citing ongoing speculation and fears of losing the influential duo.

Both Kudus and Paqueta have been instrumental for the Hammers throughout the current campaign, playing pivotal roles in the team's performances.

Despite facing injury setbacks, Brazilian midfielder Paqueta has contributed significantly with seven goals and seven assists across various competitions. Meanwhile, Ghanaian sensation Kudus has showcased his talent with 13 goals and five assists in 36 appearances for the club.

McAvennie expressed apprehension that West Ham might entertain offers for Kudus and Paqueta to generate funds, particularly amid the club's search for new investors to strengthen its financial position.

The former Hammers and Celtic striker emphasized the importance of retaining both players while also urging the club to reinforce the team with additional signings during the summer transfer window.

“I think we’ve got people who can score goals,” he told Football Insider. “We’ve got Kudus and Paqueta… keeping those two is the biggest problem for me, I fear they will both leave, that’s what I keep hearing.

“I don’t want to bring in two defenders but get rid of Kudus and Paqueta. We need to keep them, and get defenders.”

McAvennie's remarks underscore his reluctance to witness West Ham part ways with key assets like Kudus and Paqueta, stressing the significance of retaining them while addressing defensive shortcomings.

While Paqueta is in his second season at West Ham, Mohammed Kudus joined the club in the summer and has swiftly made an impact.

Before his move to West Ham, the 23-year-old attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona.