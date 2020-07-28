1 hour ago

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has capped an impressive campaign by scooping a hat trick of awards at Crystal Palace end of season gala awards.

The 28 year old striker took away the clubs player of the season accolade which is solely voted for by fans of the club and also made away with the players player of the year award which is voted for by his teammates.

He crowned it all by picking up the club's goal of the season award with his wonderful solo strike against West Ham United in the match day 17 game in the English Premier League.

"I’m really, really pleased and happy. Obviously this season was a good one for me personally and for the club, because we got our targets very early. I’d like to thank the fans as well, because they’ve been amazing. It’s been a good season.

"We come back next season with big ambitions and we want to start in a very, very good way and finish higher than this season." he told his club's official TV.

Ayew’s two ManBetX Player of the Month trophies and 10 eToro Man of the Match awards have seen him secure Palace 14 points through his goals and enjoy a landmark personal campaign.