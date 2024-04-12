2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak are set to face Karela United in a highly anticipated Ghana Premier League match on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 18:00 GMT.

The game will be broadcast on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

With Hearts of Oak aiming to secure their first victory in three matches, the Phobians are eager to bounce back from recent setbacks.

Despite their recent struggles, they have shown resilience at home, where they have accumulated 20 points from 12 games this season.

However, Karela United, coming off an improved performance despite their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Gold Stars, will pose a tough challenge.

Currently sitting 14th on the table, Karela United have displayed a fighting spirit, with 2 wins, 1 draw, and 2 defeats in their last five outings.

The match promises to be a battle between two teams looking to climb the league standings. Hearts of Oak, boasting a solid home record, will rely on key players such as Hamza Issah, Linda Mtange, and Glid Otanga to lead the charge.

Meanwhile, Karela United will look to Solomon Aboagye, Rashid Alhassan, and Mohammed Asigre to make an impact on the field.

Despite the history of draws between these two teams in recent seasons, both sides will be determined to secure all three points and propel themselves higher up the league table.

With the stakes high and both teams hungry for victory, fans can expect an exciting and fiercely contested encounter.