3 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Ernest Poku made a memorable mark in the Eredivisie, scoring his debut goal in AZ Alkmaar's commanding 3-0 win over NEC Nijmegen.

The 20-year-old wasted no time, finding the back of the net just five minutes after stepping onto the field in the 90th minute, replacing compatriot Ibrahim Sadiq.

Poku's goal came as the culmination of a brilliant AZ move, as he connected with a Myron Van Brederode assist to seal the victory.

Earlier in the match, the visitors took the lead with a goal from Dani De Wit in the 16th minute at the Stadion De Goffert.

After the break, Vangelis Pavlidis added a second goal before Poku's late strike secured the win for AZ Alkmaar.

Despite his Dutch upbringing, Poku remains eligible to represent Ghana due to his parents' heritage.

He has showcased his talent at youth levels for the Netherlands but has now set his sights on international football with Ghana.

In what has been an impressive season for the budding youngster, Poku has made 19 appearances, contributing with a goal and four assists.

He is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the football world.