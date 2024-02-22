5 hours ago

Following the successful conclusion of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, African football enthusiasts are in for another treat as the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup resumes this Sunday with a thrilling lineup of matches.

The action begins in Polokwane, South Africa, where SuperSport United faces Egyptian side Modern Future FC in a crucial encounter.

Modern Future FC holds a comfortable second-place position in Group A, making this clash a must-win for SuperSport United.

In another fixture in Polokwane, tournament debutants Sekhukhune FC host former champions RS Berkane from Morocco, who currently lead Group D with a seven-point margin over the South African side.

The afternoon sees Abu Salem SC of Algeria welcoming former champions Zamalek FC in a tightly contested Group B encounter.

Meanwhile, in Mali, Stade Malien takes on Congo’s Diables Noirs, who are aiming for their first win of the group stage after three losses and a draw, leaving them at the bottom of Group D.

Nigerian side Rivers United will seek maximum points against bottom-placed Academica do Lobito when they visit Angola.

While Academica do Lobito sits at the bottom of the group with zero points, they will aim to salvage pride in front of their home fans.

Rivers United trails joint group leaders Club Africain and Dreams FC by three points ahead of their match on the same day.

Reigning champions USM Alger, leading Group A with 10 points, travel to Libya to face a determined Al Hilal Benghazi side eager to upset the champions.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Fixtures - Sunday, 25 February:

13:00 GMT | SuperSport United vs. Modern Future FC

16:00 GMT | Abu Salem vs. Zamalek

16:00 GMT | Stade Malien vs. Diables Noirs

16:00 GMT | Dreams FC vs. Club Africain

16:00 GMT | Al Hilal Benghazi vs. USM Alger

16:00 GMT | Academica do Lobito vs. Rivers United FC

19:00 GMT | CO Coyah vs. Sagrada Esperanca

19:00 GMT | Sekhukhune United vs. RS Berkane