The quarter-finals of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31, 2024, promising thrilling matchups and intense competition.

On Saturday, March 30, last season's semifinalist Nsoatreman FC will clash with Karela United at Nana Amoah Koronmansah Park.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities will face 2015/2016 champions Bechem United at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu.

Additionally, Premier League side Bofoakwa Tano will host Division One side Skyy FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

However, the fixture between Defending Champions Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals has been rescheduled due to Dreams FC's involvement in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Quarter Final against Stade Malien, ensuring that fans can anticipate an action-packed weekend of football across various venues.