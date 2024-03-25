1 hour ago

Nsoatreman FC is set to host Karela United in a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup at the Nana Amoah Konamansah Park in Nsoatre on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Nsoatreman FC has showcased remarkable form in this season’s MTN FA Cup, culminating in a convincing 3-0 victory over Maana FC in the Round of 64 and a notable triumph over Victory Club Warriors in the Round of 32. They advanced to the quarterfinals by edging out Berekum Chelsea in a penalty shootout.

Karela United, equally impressive in their cup campaign, secured their quarterfinal berth with victories over Steadfast FC (3-2), Kasalgu Arrow Heads FC (5-1), and Asante Kotoko (2-0) in Tamale.

With one win and one loss against Karela United in previous encounters, Nsoatreman FC enters this cup match with a fully fit squad, including star player Abdul Manaf Umar.

For Karela United, key players such as Giyasu Ibrahim, Solomon Aboagye, and Rashid Alhassan are in good shape for the showdown.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities will clash with Bechem United at Dawu on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Legon Cities, unbeaten in their last six home games, has demonstrated impressive form in the cup, defeating Accra Lions (3-0), Suhyen United (4-0), and Nania FC (2-1) to reach the quarterfinals.

Bechem United, currently fifth in the Premier League, has showcased their cup prowess with convincing wins over Debibi United (8-0), PAC Academy (3-0), and Akwaboso Young Madrid in a penalty shootout.

Legon Cities, however, faces a challenge as they are winless in their last eight Premier League encounters against Bechem United.

Lastly, Bofoakwa Tano will take on Division One side Skyy FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday. Bofoakwa Tano, despite their Premier League struggles, has displayed quality in the cup competition, securing victories over Sunyani Oxford FC (3-0), Berekum City (1-0), and Wa Power FC (1-0) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Skyy FC, aiming for their second consecutive semifinal appearance, has delivered impressive performances, defeating FC Samartex 1996 (2-0), Medeama SC (2-0), and Elmina Sharks in a penalty shootout.

The winner of the Bofoakwa Tano-Skyy FC encounter will face either Dreams FC or Soccer Intellectuals in the semifinals. Bofoakwa Tano’s Saaka Dauda, a pivotal player with eight Premier League goals this season, is available for the clash, along with other key players such as Sammy Osae Akoto and Emmanuel Ankrah.