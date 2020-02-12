24 minutes ago

Multiple award winning Gospel singer, Joe Mettle has excluding former industry arch rivals, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy from the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) will be unfair.

According to him, he believes both artistes have worked hard in the year under review to be excluded.

Speaking in an interview on TV3’s New Day with Johnnie Hughes, Joe Mettle explained that the ban has served its purpose as both artistes have ironed out their differences.

” I think both artistes have been able to come together to fix their differences and I’m sure whatever was between them is fine now. I think when they were banned, the organizers weren’t sure the artistes could fix this and I think the ban helped in pushing them into the direction they’ve been able to get to.” Joe Mettle noted

The ‘Bo no ni’ hitmaker continued: So personally, I don’t think even if the ban if lifted it’ll be a bad decision. Because they’ve work in the year under review, both artistes have worked really hard so excluding them from the scheme will be unfair.”

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned indefinitely from the VGMA after a brawl involving their camps on stage at the 2019 event which was held at the Grand Arena Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre on May 18.

The two were also arrested and put before court on a charge of offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, with an additional charge of displaying a weapon in a public place without permission for Stonebwoy.