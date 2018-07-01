3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 29: Bernard Morrison during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Ashgold midfielder Bernard Morrison is inching closer to joining Sudanese side Al Merreikh Omdurman.

The free agent has been in search of a club after being linked with moves to Black Leopards and several South Afrian sides.

Having joined Pirates in 2016 from DR Congo outfit AS Vita Club, after the Buccaneers beat Mamelodi Sundowns to his signature, the Ghanaian struggled for regular game-time at the Soweto giants and was released two years later.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, Morrison was heavily linked with Sundowns, following his impressive performance for AS Vita against the Brazilians during their 2016 CAF Champions League preliminary round match.

Chippa United were keen on signing the player, but the Ghanaian opted for a move elsewhere. He joined DR Congo side DC Motema Pembe in August last year

Since leaving DC Motema Pembe he has remained clubless despite being linked on several ocassions to other South African but that is soon about to change as he is inching closer to a move to Sudanese side Al Merreikh Omdurman.