1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC have officially written to the Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors for the services of striker Isaac Mensah popularly known by football fans as Balotelli.

The Dawu boys wants to beaf up their Frontline when the league resumes and have set eye on the 17-year old bulky forward.

Isaac Mensah who has 8 goals to his credit in the ongoing Ghana Division One League also holds the record of scoring 4 goals in a single game.

The free scoring attacker achieved that mark in Nkoranza Warrior's match week 11 tie away to Yendi Gbewaa fc at the Aliu Mahama sports stadium Tamale.

Sources close to Nkoranza Warriors have disclosed that the club have received an official offer and negotiations are well advanced subject to players interest for the deal to be conclude.