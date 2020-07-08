1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs have secured a new partnership deal with UK based sports kits manufacturing company Icarius, Ghanaguardian can exclusively confirm.

The Cape Coast based club have reached an agreement in principle with Icarius and the deal is likely to be signed when international borders open.

The two parties have already finalized on then designs for both the first and second kits and production has already began in the UK.

Icarius is a custom kit manufacturing company looking to make a breakthrough in the Ghanaian footballing fraternity.

Their partnership with Dwarfs is their first in Ghana and sources within the company say they are still looking to partner more clubs in Africa especially in the Ghana Premier League.