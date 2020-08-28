2 hours ago

Former Ghana International, Emmanuel Aggyemang Badu has undergone rigorous medical test with Hellas Verona at Don Calabria .

The medical exams which started on Friday will be completed on Monday for the midfield powerhouse before he joins his teammates for group training.

Agyemang Badu joined the lower tier side from Udinese in August 2019 but suffered a life threatening ailment after suffering blood clot in his lungs.

The player was out for long spells the whole of last season as he was recuperating from the life threatening injury and only returned during the second half of the season.

Hellas Verona had the option to have signed the player they procured on loan last season from Udinese and from all indications its obvious the player will continue his stay with the lower tier side.

After passing his tests which will obviously include coronavirus test, the Ghanaian midfielder will link up with the rest of his teammates on Monday.