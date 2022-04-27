53 minutes ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi will in the coming days open contract talks with his Swiss Super League side FC St. Gallen.

The Ghanaian net minder joined the Swiss side in January 2020 from French side Sochaux and has become the number one goalkeeper for his side.

He has since joining FC St. Gallen made 84 appearances for his side and has only one year remaining on his contract.

Ghanaguardian.com can exclusive reveal that the Swiss side will in the coming days open contract negotiations with the Ghana goalkeeper.

After renewing the contract of second choice goalkeeper Lukas Watkowiak till 2025 the Swiss club will in the coming days turn their attention to extending the contract of fans favourite Lawrence Ati Zigi whose contract has just a year to run.

The FC St Gallen goalkeeper has made 31 appearances for his Swiss side in the league conceding 54 goals and keeping 6 clean sheets.

He has been capped 7 times by Ghana and was part of the team that qualified for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.