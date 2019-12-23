20 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), are set announce the broadcast right holders of the Ghana Premier League in the next 48 hours, Ghanaguardian can Confirm.

The GFA, earlier this month opened the bidding process from the broadcast rightd of the respective Ghanaian leagues.

Our sources say several international television stations have expressed the interest in purchasing the exclusive right, especially for the Ghana Premier League.

The GFA are currently vetting the submitted bids and are likely to complete the process by close of work on Tuesday December 24, 2019.

Our sources further indicate that a broadcast right holder will be named by the close of business on Wednesday December 25, 2019.

The Ghana Premier League and other will kick start a cross the length and breadth of the country this weekend.