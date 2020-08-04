2 hours ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey has parted ways with Norwegian giants Vålerenga after tearing up his contract.

The two parties mutually agreed to terminate a running contract that was supposed to have ended at the end of 2020.

According to the club they decided to let go of the 32 year old goalie since they now have a change of direction which focuses on youth development.

"There is no drama behind this. We have chosen a strategy to focus on young local players, and have Kristoffer and Kjetil in the same position as Adam."

"These are the ones we have chosen to focus on in the future, and then this is a natural decision", says sports manager Jørgen Ingebrigtsen.

On the part of the experienced goalkeeper he only had kind words for his former club and was proud of his stay.

"I am very happy for, and proud to have played with the Vålerenga logo on my chest even in adulthood" Ada m Larsen Kw arasey

Towards the end of last season, Kwarasey had back problems, but now the goalkeeper has trained fully for a long time and does not feel finished with football.

"Of course, I wish I had the opportunity to achieve something here, but that's football."

"Things do not always go smoothly. I am very happy for, and proud to have played with the Vålerenga logo on my chest even in adulthood, says Kwarasey and adds:

"Vålerenga and Valle will always be close to me after spending almost 15 years of my life here. But then it's like with everything else: Things end once and for all. Now is the time to move on. I wish my teammates good luck and hope they can take Vålerenga back to the top of Norwegian football again, he concludes.