Ghana's 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying opponent, Sudan will begin preparations ahead of their double header with the Black Stars next month.

This development was revealed by the technical director of the Sudanese Football Federation Khaled Bakhit.

According to him, preparations have been completed for the start of the first stage of preparation to face Ghana in March, twice, in the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Bakhit told Saturday evening: "We have followed all the arrangements related to the players who have been chosen, and we expect all of them to come on Sunday, on schedule, at the Khartoum National Stadium, and we confirm that all arrangements have been completed to start the stage of the new coach Hubert Felod."

Bakhit, who assumed the job of technical director during the past three months, added: "The coach, Felod, will find us with absolute cooperation in everything, and I hope to help my colleagues and my crew to benefit from it and add more to our balance and our experiences as Sudanese coaches."

He revealed that coach Felod requested the recall of the players who were chosen in the last matches of the national team, watching the matches of Sao Tome and South Africa, and the tape of the Ghana and South Africa match.

The Sudan team will run 4 consecutive exercises, starting from Sunday to Wednesday next.