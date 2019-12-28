1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie is on the radar of several clubs both From Ghana and Europe, Ghanaguardian can Confirm.

Afriyie, who plays for Kenyan side Gor Mahia has been impressive in the KPL this season and his good form has attracted interest from several clubs.

Sources close to the player has indicated that his agent is in talks with Real Zaragoza in Spain , Saltillo S.F.C and FK Partizani in Albania.

The former Vojvodina goal machine is also on the radar of Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The two Ghana Premier League clubs have both contacted the player's agent with and are likely to intensify talks in the coming coming weeks.

Afriyie is free to talk to potential suitors as he has just just three months remaining on his contract With Gor Mahia.

The former Bechem United attacker has played 15 matches for Gor this season, scoring 10 goals and registering 5 assists.