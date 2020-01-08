1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League strugglers Hearts of Oak are racing against time to finalize a deal for highly rated midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway from Liberty Professionals.

The talented playmaker has been on the radar of the Phobians for almost two months but Ghanaguardian has gathered that a deal is yet t0 reached.

Although Liberty Professionals have given Hearts of Oak the green light to speak with Ansah and his representatives, the two parties have not agreed on terms of the contract yet.

These development has put the Accra based side under intense pressure with the Ghana Premier League transfer window set to close on Wednesday January 15, 2019.

Meanwhile Hearts of Oak are determined to beef up their squad after a disastrous start to the 2019-20 league campaign.

The continental club masters are yet to pick up a point in their opening two games of the season which begun with a 1-0 home defeat to Berekum Chelsea followed by a 3-0 thrashing away at Medeama SC.

Hearts of Oak next face Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports stadium this Sunday.