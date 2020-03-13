48 minutes ago

Belgium born Ghanaian youngster Jeremy Doku has turned down overtures from the country of his parents Ghana in the hope of getting a call up from the country of his birth Belgium.

The 17 year old Jeremy Doku is eyeing a place in Roberto Martinez's next line up for friendly matches in Qatar.

Is Jérémy Doku (17) the surprise of the chef at the Red Devils? Next week Roberto Martinez will announce his selection for the internship in Qatar (March 24 to 31). For the time being, it still continues despite the coronavirus and the Anderlecht teenager is in the spotlight of the national coach.

In view of his future as an international, Doku has already rejected Ghana - the country of his roots. The Ghanaian national coach Charles Akonnor was recently in Belgian where he met a host of players born in Belgium with Ghanaian descent.

Ghana did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup and now hopes to launch a new generation.

Akonnor tried to spawn the RSCA trio Luckassen-Amuzu and Doku for a selection against Sudan on March 27, but only Luckassen left the door ajar. Doku said no.

The winger has been a Belgian youth international (35 caps) all his life and wants to grow into the main Belgium national team.