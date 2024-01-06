23 hours ago

A key talking point about presenter Berla Mundi's wedding on January 5, 2024, was the fact that there was no photo or video from the private event.

An explanation for that was that it was a private event and one that did not allow attendees to use their phones.

That notwithstanding, a six-second video from the ceremony was shared online late into the night.

It showed Berla with her husband, David Tabi; both dressed in white dancing while onlookers cheered them.

Social media users posted congratulations and goodwill messages to the couple soon after their union was confirmed.

It took a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a fellow presenter, Giovanni Caleb to let the public in on the development.

“Already excited about the goodness of the Lord this year 2024. Congratulations my Teshie Beyonce-Queen B! Bless your union,” his post read.