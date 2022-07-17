2 hours ago

Zylofon FM, a media company owned by the embattled CEO of MenzGold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, has been sold out, Ghanaguardian.com can report.

The ever-famous radio station is acquired by a popular Ghanaian pastor, the Founder and Leader of Believers Worship Centre - Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Ownership of the East Legon-based broadcasting firm has now changed hands as this portal can authoritatively report it is a 100% takeover, and workers have been informed of the new arrangements.

Following the takeover, the station's name has eventually been changed from Zylofon FM and rebranded to Second Chance Radio (SCR). Although the name has changed, the frequency remained unchanged, it is still 102.1MhZ.

This becomes the second media company under Prophet Adom Kyei aside from his Second Chance TV on Multi TV which he established years ago.

Now, all Philadelphia Royals in Accra, parts of Volta and Eastern Regions can tune in to Second Chance Radio 102.1MhZ as it has started picking live programmes from Second Chance TV.

The popular preacher has also hinted he would launch additional two radios in Kumasi and Takoradi very soon. His motivation, according to the man of God, is to send more undiluted words of God to Christians all over Ghana and to tell them that once they stay out of sin and believe in God, they will experience His power and come faceoff with real testimonies.