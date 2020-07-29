2 hours ago

GFA Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo has purchased Women’s Premier League outfit Halifax Ladies according to a report in the local media.

According to a report filed by Accra based Joy Sports, Deep-throat sources reaching their portal revealed that the highly respected football administrator, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer for Division One League outfit Young Apostles acquired Halifax Ladies earlier this month.

His acquisition also includes Women’s Division One League side Valued Girls which will serve as a feeder club to Halifax Ladies according to the details of the agreement.

This will come as major game changer in women’s football as giant strides are been made to elevate female football in the country.