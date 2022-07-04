4 hours ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has resolved to split Zone One of the National Division One League into two zones.

The Council arrived at this decision at a meeting in Accra on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The decision means the sixteen competing clubs would be split into two Zones of eight clubs each after which the two top teams will engage in a playoff to determine the winner of the Zone and the club that qualifies for the Premier League.

According to the Council, the decision is due to lack of resources in the Zone especially in the three Northern Regions and the seeming tension and violence that have characterized the Zone in the last couple of seasons.

With the new decision, each club in the Zone will play four rounds of matches each (2 home/away) to make a total of 28 games for the season.

Last season, four Zone One clubs, namely, Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, Real Tamale United and Techiman Eleven Wonders competed in the Ghana Premier League with the latter suffering relegation at the end of the campaign. Nsoatre based Nsoatreman FC will compete in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign after beating Tamale City FC 2-1 in a playoff at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.