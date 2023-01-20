4 hours ago

National executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have appealed to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to grant exemptions to small bondholders in the ongoing Debt Exchange Programme (DEP) announced by the government last year.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah Frimpong said the party wants bondholders like pensioners to be excused from the programme, calling on the government to find alternative ways for the DEP.

Speaking at a meeting with the Finance Minister and NPP executives at the party’s headquarters in Accra, Mr. Frimpong disclosed that the party had been besieged with calls from pensioners and other small bondholders for the government to reconsider its decision to include them in the exercise.

The meeting, which came off Friday, January 13, 2023, was held at the instance of the Party-Government Engagements initiative introduced by the NPP leadership to bridge the gap between government appointees and various stakeholders of the party.

Mr. Ofori-Atta was warmly received by the national executives, led by National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, who welcomed him to the party’s headquarters.

Mr. Ntim explained that the Party-Government Engagement initiative was meant to foster deep cooperation and collaboration in preparation for the 2024 general election.

The Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the warm reception and commended the national executives for their wise counsel.

He acknowledged the current economic challenges, but noted that the Finance Ministry was determined to stabilise the economy to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive again, and improve socioeconomic conditions for the citizenry.

He recounted the unprecedented economic feat achieved by the Akufo-Addo administration in its first term, pointing out that Ghana was touted as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

According to him, the foundation the government laid was intended to usher Ghana into a new dawn of sustainable economic growth and prosperity, but for the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which have impacted negatively on the economy.

He said the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) support programme would stabilise and energise the economy, when it is brought onboard, assuring that there is no intention by the government to scrap the Free Senior High School programme.

He used the opportunity to call on the party leadership to put in place adequate guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of the party’s parliamentary and presidential primaries.

For him, the internal party elections are critical in the NPP’s quest to win a historic third consecutive general election dubbed: “Breaking the Eight.”

Also present at the meeting were National Second Vice Chairperson, Rita Asobayire; National Third Vice Chairperson, Alhaji Masawudu Osman; National Treasurer, Dr. Charles Dwamena; National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye; National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha; and National Nasara Coordinator, Alhaji Aziz Haruna Futa.

In attendance were the two Deputy General Secretaries, Dr. Antoinette Tsibu Darko and Haruna Mohammed; Director of Finance & Administration, William Yamoah; Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah; Director of External Affairs, Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah; and Director for I T, Eric Ntori.

The rest were Joseph Kwayaja, Deputy National Organiser; Chris Lloyd Nii Kwesi, Deputy National Organiser; Miriam Awurama Duah, Deputy National Women Organiser; Hajia Ayesha Yussif, Deputy Nasara Coordinator; Sandra Sarkodee-Addo, Deputy National Youth Organiser; and Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde, Deputy National Youth Organiser.