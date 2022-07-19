55 minutes ago

Director of Elections for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr Evans Nimako, has disclosed that the exemption of delegates drawn from the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) from partaking in the voting process of the National Delegates Conference was not deliberate.

Apologizing to the group, he explained that events happened on the blind side of the party and had they received prior notification, the party would not have even allowed them to travel from their various campuses to attend the congress.

Injunction

TESCON proxy voters numbering about 291 members were barred from casting their vote in the 2022 NPP National Delegates Conference. This is as a result of an injunction served on the party.

This was made known to the delegates on Saturday by the Chairman of the NPP's Election Committee, Peter Mac Manu.

Throwing light on the issue, Mac Manu revealed that the injunction barring TESCON proxy voters was received on Friday night, the eve of the conference.

“Our TESCON delegates and local proxy voters numbering 15 and 291 will not be able to cast their votes because there is an injunction. We received the injunction last night,” he said.

Internal Dispute Mechanism

Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, he explained that the party had its internal mechanisms to resolve such issues and that the aggrieved person who went to court for such an order should have employed and exhausted party mechanisms first, even before resorting to the court for an injunction.

"It is rather unfortunate things turn out the way it did at the congress grounds, it was no body's intention for such action to take place and it wasn't intended for anybody to lose votes as others are saying," he added.

Mr. Nimako therefore rendered an unqualified apology to all TESCON members and gave the assurance that such occurrence will not happen again as the party is taking steps to have such issues resolved.