2 hours ago

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on security agencies in the country to step up their games in providing safety to the citizenry.

The NCCE also advised them to exhibit a high standard of professionalism in their operations.

The call follows the clash between security agencies and irate youth at Ejura in the Ashanti region which resulted in the death of two (2) persons and others injured.

The NCCE added that elements within the law enforcement agencies must not be seen or perceived to be impediments to the thriving democracy of Ghana.

“The NCCE also expressed concern about the recurrence of brutalities by the security agencies which is an affront to the country’s democratic credentials. Incidents of this nature, wherever they occur in this country negates our efforts to consolidate our democracy”, NCCE stated in a presser release signed by the Chair of the commission, Ms. Josephine Nkrumah on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The Commission called on the security agencies not to redefine violent extremism by their own acts but must enforce law and order with acceptable professional standards.

“Our law enforcement agencies are to maintain law and order and protect the citizenry. Unfortunately, growing public perception about their role is eroding confidence in these agencies. The illegality or otherwise of citizens’ protest should not lead to unjustified and unwarranted use of force against unarmed citizens of Ghana”.

The Commission called for an in-depth investigation into the matter and entreats the Heads of law enforcement agencies particularly the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Army, whose officers are alleged to have committed this dastardly act, to take swift action against the perpetrators in the Ejura incident.

The Commission urged protesters to abide by law and order, and act responsibly within the remit of the law whilst exercising their rights.