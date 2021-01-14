6 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service has admonished parents whose children are resuming school from Friday, January 15, 2021 to expect a few cases of COVID-19 in the various schools.

Speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh aon Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye stated that realistically there will be some people who may be affected by the disease but the Health Service has put precautionary measures in place to quickly curb the disease.

He called on parents not to panic if they hear some schools have recorded cases.

"We will surely record a few cases but do not panic. We have everything under control," he said.

He also appealed to parents to guide their children to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols, particularly with wearing of the nose masks and the use of hand sanitizers, and further charged all Ghanaians not to trivialize the disease.

"See yourself that you are at risk and you are also at risk to your neighbour," he added.