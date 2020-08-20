2 hours ago

A renowned Kenyan pan-Africanist, Professor of Law and anti-corruption crusader, Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba has admonished the youth to always remain resolute in their pursuit for achievement of development and unification of the African continent without being deterred by vilification from critics for speaking the truth.

The eloquent law professor who was addressing members of the PLO Lumumba Foundation Ghana, Chapter at the maiden ‘general membership meeting’ of the foundation charged participants to focus on the activities and programmes of the organization centered on pan-Africanism, anti-corruption and mentorship to shape lives rather than concentrate on the negative comments making rounds by critics intended to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the organization and its founder.

“There is nothing you would want to do in this world that you would have unanimity, you would be hated by some people simply because you say the truth, you would be hated because others want you to think like them”. “So don’t be worried, you’ve got to be vilified for speaking the truth”, the Director of the Kenyan School of Law stressed, speaking from his personal office in Nairobi (Kenya) to participants from different parts of Africa via the zoom video conferencing platform.

Professor Lumumba who also doubles as the Founder and Chairman of the PLO Lumumba Foundation admonish members of the foundation to inculcate activities such as urban agriculture in their activities “since everything we do is aimed at eating, this would help feed ourselves and neighbours”.

The historic meeting which was held virtually on Saturday August 15, 2020 was an avenue for the foundation to brainstorm on issues pertaining to the welfare of members, future projects and programmes towards achieving intended goals.

It brought together the entire membership of the foundation in Ghana as well as other chapters present in other parts of the world.

The event was also addressed by some executive members of the foundation from Uganda, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Congo and Kenya.

Mr. Amos Onyango, Project Manager for PLO Lumumba Foundation commended the Ghana Chapter for the successes chalked so far since inception in July 2018.

He emphasized the need for the local chapter to stay focus on their projects in order to achieve their goals.

Mad. Monica Kayesu, Country Director for the PLO Lumumba Foundation, Uganda chapter praised her Ghanaian counterparts for setting positive standards worthy of emulation and in continuing the works of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah towards the unification of Africa.

Mr. Nyave Yahaya Salifu, Coordinator of PLO Lumumba Foundation UAE chapter called for the need of membership motivation by leaders of the various chapters as well as inspiration of members to engage in politics since it provides opportunity to impact society.

Country Director for the Ghana Chapter of the Foundation, Mr. Razak Awudu outlined the activities undertaken by the foundation which include anti-corruption campaigns, leadership conferences and the hosting of the PLO Lumumba Mentorship Conference earlier this year.

Head of Media and Communication of PLO Lumumba Foundation Ghana chapter, Mr. Joseph Kobla Wemakor who moderated the well-executed meeting called on members of the general public who equally shared in the values of Prof. Lumumba which revolves around Pan-Africanism, Anti-Corruption and Mentorship among others not to hesitate to enrol to become members of the noble foundation.

The PLO Lumumba Foundation is the brainchild of Professor Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba was established thirty (30) years ago with its headquarters in Nairobi (Kenya). The foundation which seeks to nurture young Africans as servant leaders, among others, is present in thirty-eight (38) countries across the world which include UAE, Germany, Finland and the US among others operating as chapters of the Mother Foundation.

Source: PLO Lumumba Foundation Ghana Chapter