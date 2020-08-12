48 minutes ago

He was an expensive for the phobians as he did not leave any lasting impression on the club with his performance on the pitch but was the most paid player at the Hearts of Oak.

Agent of Burkinabe International Abubakar Traore deserves an award for squeezing as much as possible from Hearts of Oak despite his limited talents.

According to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, Abubakr Troare was the highest paid player at Accra Hearts of Oak taking more than Joseph Esso, Emmanuel Nettey,Richard Attah and the likes.

The report indicates, the Burkinabe import was taking home GHS 31, 200 annually.

Per the intelligence gathered by Oyerepa FM, immediate-past attacker Joseph Esso requested a better offer than that of Traore in his contract renewal which was flatly refused.

Traore was among five players including star man Joseph Esso who were let go by Hearts last Friday generating a lot of displeasure among the supporting base.