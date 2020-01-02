3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are ready to downsize their bloating squad from 33 players to about 27 players for the 2019/2020 season that is underway.

The early signs of the Maxwell Konadu reign is very glaring that some players do not feature in his plans and will be let go either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Top on the list to leave is big money flop George Abege who has failed to live up to the hype since the porcupine warriors signed him from Kenyan side Kairiobangi Sharks.

The lanky striker surely does not feature in the plans of coach Maxwell Konadu and will be allowed to leave permanently or on loan If suitable offers arrive.

Youngsters who have potential will be farmed out on loan instead of an outright sale following in the footsteps of Danlad Ibrahim, Osman Ibrahim to Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal respectively.

Others like Douglas Owusu Ansah and Evans Owusu will be farmed out on loan to gain regular play time instead of wasting away on the fringes at Kotoko.

Stephen Ayiku Tetteh and Kingsley Osei Effah who joined just as the club were about to embark on their African cup campaign will also have to seek loan moves elsewhere.