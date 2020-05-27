1 hour ago

Things will never be the same at Kumasi Asante Kotoko after the three member committee instituted by His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II presents their report.

The expectation is that there will be a lot of structural changes at the club with one key feature set to change being the indiscriminate signing of players.

Kotoko have the penchant of stockpiling players just for the sake of buying them with most of them coming into the team at an exorbitant fee but deliver very little and leave without the club getting any returns on their initial investment.

According to the Chief of Staff of Manhyia Pala, Kofi Badu the club will now give opportunities to talented footballers within the Ashanti Region and its environs in the coming years instead of spending large sums of money on transfers which does not yield results.

Per Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm, the chief of staff told journalist in a meeting on Tuesday that there will be changes in the club's transfer policy.

Most players the club have acquired at jaw dropping figures later turn into junk with little or no resale value and mosly leave the club through the back door.

"Talented footballers in and around the Ashanti Region to get the chance to showcase their talent so they are recruited into Asante Kotoko," Kofi Badu quoted saying by Oyerepa FM.

"The frequent purchase of ''big names'' to be a thing of the past, only on exceptional cases,"

The three member Prof Lydia Nkansah led committee is expected to present its report to Manhyia Palace in the coming days.

Meanwhile, board of directors are expected to be announced by the club in the coming days.