13 minutes ago

A vicious plan by persons believed to be close to the Kennedy Agyapong Campaign to recruit hoodlums who will cause mayhem in DMB-branded t-shirts at polling stations on Saturday, November 4, the day for the NPP primaries, has been uncovered.

Several meetings have been held to plot what would be attacked at some polling stations, as well as clashes with security personnel, in an attempt to taint the election process and also give the Bawumia Campaign a negative press, sources have said.

However, ahead of the D-day, National Security has picked up intelligence and has moved swiftly to foil it.

Some of the recruits for the special assignment are said to have exposed the plot to national security operatives, who, in turn, embarked on their own investigations to confirm it.

Individuals involved in the despicable recruitment and many more recruits for the assignment have been identified and cautioned, our sources added.

The main plan is to get these hoodlums, who will wear Bawumia t-shirts and pretend to be his supporters, to provoke opponents, including agents, to spark violent scenes at many polling stations across the country.

Meanwhile, our sources within the security services, especially the Ghana Police, have revealed that the police are leaving no stone unturned in providing adequate security at all voting centres on Saturday.

"The police is prepared and poised to provide adequate security to ensure a peaceful process. We will be there to protect all, but we shall also deal with all troublemakers in accordance with the law," the source said.