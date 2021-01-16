25 minutes ago

The Brazilian was the marquee signing for the club in the last transfer window when he signed for Kotoko in October.

He did arrive in Ghana in November and had to take him a while to start playing for Kotoko but when he was handed his first start he did so with a bang.

Former Asante Kotoko player Sarfo Gyamfi says the Brazilian is a good player who has football brain and can become a big asset for his form side.

“He is a good player. He is a player with attacking instincts and always is on the front foot,” Sarfo Gyamfi told Silver FM.

The Asante Kotoko legend believes that a consistent Gama is key for the club and prays he stays fit to ensure this.

“If he continues to play the next 5,6 matches like this he will be the best. He is a very good player. You notice a quality player with how he controls and passes the ball,” he added.

Fabio Gama announced his presence to the Ghana Premier League on Monday with a commanding display in Kotoko's 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals.

The Brazilian was the star of the show despite Kwame Poku scoring both goals for Kotoko.

He provided an assist for one of Kwame Poku's two goals and was always a willing outlet for passes with his unreal vision his biggest asset.

Next stop will be in Sogakope on Sunday against WAFA where Kotoko have never won a league game.