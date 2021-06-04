45 minutes ago

Fabio Gama picked grabbed his third Man of the Match following a spectacular display in Kotoko's 2-1 win over Karela in Obuasi.

The Brazilian assisted and scored to complete the Matchday 30 victory for his team on Wednesday.

Fabio Gama gave the Warriors the winning goal after connecting from the penalty spot in the 68th minute to give Kotoko all the points in Obuasi.

He had earlier set up Emmanuel Gyamfi for Kotoko's opener in the 21st minutes but Karela's Diawusie Taylor scored in the second half to cancel the lead, sending shivers down the spine of the Porcupine faithful.

But Gama stepped up to score the winner from 12 yards after Kotoko were awarded a penalty.

The win takes Kotoko to the top of the table, three points ahead of Hearts of Oak who play Legon Cities Thursday evening.

Asante Kotoko dominated play and took a deserved lead in the 21st minute when Gyamfi beat the Richard Baidoo after a solo run from deep following a delicious pass from Fabio Gama.

Few minutes after, Asante Kotoko were awarded a penalty following a clash between Evans Adomako and goalkeeper Richard Baidoo.

Fabio Gama stepped up and planted the ball into the twine for the winning goal.

Gama has now won his third NASCO Man of the Match awards ever since he marked his debut against Medeama in Matchday 4 of the Premier League.