2 hours ago

President of Nkoranza Warriors, Leslie Kuuku Bartels is coy about the prospects of new Asante Kotoko Brazilian import Fabio Dos Santos Gama.

His club Nkoranza Warriors have a partnership agreement with the Swedish elite division side Jonkonping Sodra IF where the Brazilian player played last season.

According to Bartels, he has know Gama for about a year now and can only say that he is a very good person as he received his players who went there very well.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, he disclosed that he doesn't know how the Brazilian will fit in at Kotoko.

"I have known Fabio Gama for one year now from his former club Jonkonping Sodra IF because that team was in partnership with Nkoranza Warriors"

"I can't say how he can fit in the Kotoko team but he is a very good person because when I met him there he received my players very nicely and he was always in their starting line up "

According to Nkoranza Warriors CEO, the player's major weakness is his poor tackling ability but is a good passer and plays like Real Madrid's Luka Modric.

"From what I saw his weakness is a that he is a bad tackler but good passer of the ball

I have no interest in praising him for anything and one thing about me is when I say a player is good then believe me the player is good"

"Fabio Gama' style of play looks more like Luka Modric of Real Madrid Fc and you will see the best out of him when Kotoko is playing on a good pitch"

The Brazilian who started training with the club on Wednesday will make his Kotoko debut in the coming days.