1 hour ago

Coach of Ebusua Dwarfs, Ernest Thompson has blown the fuss about Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama as he says he is nothing special.

The Brazilian midfielder who joined Kotoko in October last year made his debut for the club in the match day eight game against Liberty Professionals where he shone.

Since then the hype around him has reached fever pitch, but the Dwarfs coach has called the bluff of the Kotoko midfielder saying he is not a game changer.

He further avers that, there are midfielders who are way better than the Brazilian but get very little attention.

"Fabio Gama has added some vibe to the Kotoko set up but he’s not an all in all player that we fear.We have equally better midfielders than Fabio Gama at Dwarfs which I can beat my chest without any doubt,I will say that today, tomorrow and the next day," he told Kumasi FM.

"People are overhyping Fabio Gama,who is he? There are better midfielders in Ghana than Fabio Gama before he came here lets stop over hyping him."

"He’s good but he is not a game changer.Lets not rate him as if we’ve not seen his type in Ghana.We have a lot of players who are playing better than him.Gladson Awako is even far better than Fabio Gama."

"He’s playing well but he’s not the best among the best when it comes to midfielders in Ghana." he added.

Ebusua Dwarfs will this afternoon welcome Kotoko to Cape Coast in their outstanding Ghana Premier League game.