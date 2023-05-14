3 hours ago

On Friday, many Facebook users experienced an unexpected issue where the site automatically sent friend requests when they visited other people's profiles.

The bug caused a lot of embarrassment for users who were checking up on their ex-partners.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, has acknowledged the error and stated that it was due to a recent app update that resulted in some friend requests being sent incorrectly.

Auto-Sending Friend Requests: A Technical Glitch

Several users complained that the bug led to automatic friend requests being sent when they opened someone's profile, even though they hadn't intended to send the request.

This bug left users feeling exposed and vulnerable, as their intentions were misunderstood.

After investigating the issue, Meta confirmed that a technical glitch caused the bug, which resulted in the incorrect sending of friend requests.

Meta Resolves the Issue and Apologizes

After receiving complaints from many users, Meta acted swiftly to resolve the issue.

In a statement, the company apologized for the inconvenience caused by the error and assured users that it had been fixed.

A spokesperson for Meta stated, "We prevented it from happening and apologize for the inconvenience." Although the company resolved the issue quickly, it caused a lot of confusion and embarrassment for many users.

Facebook's Recent Troubles

This latest blunder comes at a challenging time for Meta, as it has recently undergone significant layoffs, resulting in the loss of at least 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 people.

The company has faced multiple challenges, including a problem with Facebook ads that overloaded users and forced the company to temporarily halt all ads.

In November 2022, users reported seeing an increase in the number of people commenting on celebrity pages in their Feed, even if they didn't follow the commenter or celebrity.

At the time, Facebook described it as an "issue" caused by a "configuration change."

Conclusion

While Facebook has been a popular social media platform for many years, it has faced numerous challenges in recent times, including technical glitches, privacy concerns, and employee layoffs.

Although the latest bug that caused the automatic sending of friend requests has been resolved, it is an example of the kind of issues that can arise when using social media platforms.

In such cases, it is important for the platform's parent company to act quickly to address and resolve the issue, and to communicate effectively with users to prevent confusion and frustration.