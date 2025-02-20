15 hours ago

Facebook announces a major policy change, stating that live videos older than 30 days will be deleted. Users will have 90 days to save or convert them into Reels before removal.

Facebook Introduces New Policy for Live Video Content

Facebook has announced a significant change in how it handles live video content, warning users that old live videos will soon be deleted. Under the new policy, any live video older than 30 days will automatically be removed from the platform unless users take action to save them.

Previously, live videos were stored indefinitely, allowing users to revisit past broadcasts at any time. However, this update means that new live videos will now disappear after 30 days, unless downloaded or converted into Reels.

Grace Period for Existing Live Videos

For live videos posted before this policy change, Facebook is offering a grace period to allow users to save their content. These older videos will remain available for 90 days before being permanently deleted. Users will receive notifications via email and the Facebook app, informing them of videos scheduled for deletion.

The platform will also roll out deletions in stages, ensuring users have ample time to back up their videos before they are removed. Facebook has emphasized that this policy is in line with industry standards and aims to improve the live video experience.

Why Is Facebook Deleting Old Live Videos?

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has justified the decision by citing user engagement trends. According to the company, most live videos receive the majority of their views within the first few weeks of being posted.

A Facebook spokesperson explained: "This change will align our retention policies with industry standards and help ensure we are bringing the most up-to-date live video experience to everyone."

By streamlining its video storage system, Facebook hopes to enhance platform efficiency and encourage users to focus on fresher, more relevant content.

Options for Users: Save or Convert to Reels



Download the video before the deletion deadline.

Convert the content into a Reel, a shorter 90-second video format that remains on the platform.

A Shift in Facebook’s Content Strategy

Users who want to preserve their live videos will have two main options:Facebook has acknowledged that some users have faced technical issues when downloading videos, but the company assures that it is working to improve the process to prevent users from losing their digital memories.With this new policy, Facebook is making a clear shift towards more temporary and dynamic content, similar to how Stories and Reels function. While this change may be frustrating for some users, it reflects the platform’s broader strategy of prioritizing recent and engaging content over long-term archives.

As the rollout continues, Facebook users are encouraged to check their live video archives and take necessary steps to preserve their content before it disappears permanently.