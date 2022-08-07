1 hour ago

Fafa Kayi emerged as the best student in Communication Arts

Fafa Kayi, daughter of celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has graduated with First Class honours from the Academic City University College in Accra.

She emerged as the Best Student in Communication Arts from the institution.

Her dad, affectionately called Chairman General, the host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo show and her mum, actress Irene Opare were present at the University campus to offer their support as she received her degree on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

In an Instagram post, Irene Opare said she was proud of her daughter. She glorified the Almighty God for protecting Fafa throughout her years of studies.

"Congratulations to my daughter @fafakayi. Best Student in Communication Art. I'm proud of you To God be the Glory," she wrote.