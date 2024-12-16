6 hours ago

Nations FC forward Faisal Charwetey has been honored as the NASCO Ghana Premier League Player of the Month for November, following his outstanding performances throughout the month.

The prolific striker showcased remarkable consistency, scoring vital goals in consecutive matches to help his team secure crucial points.

Charwetey’s November Achievements



4 Goals in 4 Matches



3 Consecutive League Goals against Karela United, Nsoatreman FC, and Asante Kotoko



1 NASCO Player of the Match Award



Currently Top Scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 8 Goals in his debut Premier League season

Charwetey's transition from Division One side Akatsi All Stars to Nations FC has been seamless, as he continues to demonstrate his goal-scoring prowess at the highest level.

As part of his award, Electroland Ghana Limited will present Faisal Charwetey with a 42-inch NASCO Television set, further cementing his recognition as one of the standout players in the league this season.

Charwetey's stellar form has been pivotal in Nations FC's campaign, and he remains a key player to watch in the ongoing league.