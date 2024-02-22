1 hour ago

Faith Ladies will look to continue their unbeaten run in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League when they host a tough opponent in Army Ladies at the McDan La town Park. With one point separating both sides, this encounter promises to be an exciting one as the two sides chase for a top four finish. Berry Ladies after been defeated at home will travel to Elmina as guest of bottom placed Sea Lions in their quest to return to winning ways to keep their top four hopes alive.

The Southern Zone Preview is as follows:

JONINA LADIES VRS LADYSTRIKERS

Jonina Ladies will fight for their second consecutive win in the second round when they come up against LadyStrikers at home. The newly promoted side picked a vital away win last weekend as they pip Soccer Intellectuals 1-0 to move 7th in the League table. Jonina will go into their fixture against Ladystrikers with high hopes following that epic victory. The visitors on the other hand picked up a win in their last game and will want to maintain their form to break into the top four. This game will be played at the Anyaa Sowutuom astro turf on Friday, February 23, 2024.

SEA LIONS VRS BERRY LADIES

Berry ladies are back on the road to face Sea Lions at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina after losing to Faith Ladies on the resumption of the League. Sea Lions are destined for the drop after going 10 games without a win – with a paltry 2 points from a possible 30 having drawn only two of their ten League games. They sit bottom of the table in the Southern Zone and appear to struggle for the needed confidence to save their season. Berry ladies defeated Sea Lions 3-1 in the first round of the season and the host will be hoping to make amends this time, as they play in front of their fans.

ESSIAM SOCRATES VRS HASAACAS LADIES

Former champions and Southern zone leaders Hasaacas Ladies will travel to Essiam Socrates at the Anyan Abaasa Park on Saturday. The ‘doo’ ladies have been impregnable this term and remains undefeated going into this fixture, while, Essiam Socrates are still struggling to find an antidote to their dwindling form as they have managed only two wins and are second from bottom in the league. Hasaacas ladies are top of the table with 26 points – 18 points ahead of Essiam Socrates and would most likely add Socrates to their tall list of victims despite playing away from home.

FAITH LADIES VRS ARMY LADIES

Faith Ladies will host Army Ladies at Carl Reindolf Park in a highly contested match looking at the current form of the teams as they both secured victories in their previous match in the League. Going into this fixture, both teams are riding high on confidence following their recent successes, making this fixture a thrilling encounter. The host will be eager to maintain their unbeaten run while Army Ladies aim to win to keep the pressure on leaders Hasaacas Ladies. The two sides are neck to neck in the table with only one point separating them. While, Army Ladies are second with 19 points, Faith Ladies occupy the third spot in the League table with 18 points after 10 rounds of exciting Premier League games. Aside their title aspirations, there is plenty to play for as the teams push for a top four place.

POLICE LADIES VRS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS

Police Ladies welcome Soccer Intellectuals to the Achimota School Park in a crucial encounter on Sunday. Police Ladies dropped points against fellow service team, Army ladies on Sunday and would take advantage of playing at home to get all the maximum points this time. With one point separating them, this fixture would be a crucial one as both sides would look to improve on their performance to climb up on the league table.