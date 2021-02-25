3 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning has dared the Association of African Albinos to show proof he has ever been a member of the group.

He described them as a propaganda wing of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) seeking to gag him over his stance against the activities of the group in the country.

Speaking to MyNewsGh.com on Wednesday, he said “It is just the propaganda of the LGBTI. I am not a member of that group and I am wondering how they can expel me from a group I do not belong. I am challenging them to show proof I am a member”, he dared.

It would be recalled that the group in a letter that went viral this week and signed by one V.F. Sesom Hofamn accused Mr. Amoaning of violation of human rights, championing hatred as well as aiding in the persecution of a minority group which he finds himself as an albino.

“We have officially denounced Moses Foh Amoaning from our association with immediate effects for his violation of human rights and championing hate. We write with sincere apologies to the LGBTQI+ community of Ghana and across the continent that we are very sorry to hear and witness the inhuman treatment, hate and violence propagated by a member of highly vulnerable and marginalized community who should have used his privilege to fight for the rest of us but unfortunately persecuting other marginalized groups,” part of the press release reads.

It added “We have been “surviving and suffering” similar violence, intimidations and discriminations across the continent hoping people like Foh Amoaning who found peace in Ghana, the nation of freedom and justice will channel his energy, resources and legal knowledge into saving our situation and that of Other marginalized groups but he is instead practicing Vice”