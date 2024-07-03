35 minutes ago

A recent report by GhOne TV has revealed that Ghana’s Chef Smith is not the current record holder for the world's longest cooking marathon.

According to GhOne TV, this information was confirmed by Guinness World Records (GWR) in an email.

The media house stated that the certificate Chef Smith showcased was not genuine but a counterfeit designed to mislead the public for acknowledgement.

GWR has reaffirmed that Alan Fisher of Ireland is the legitimate record holder of the cook-a-thon, with a time of 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds.

This statement followed a query from Edem Kojo, who emailed the GWR team to confirm Chef Smith's status as the new cook-a-thon record holder.

“No, this is not true at all. He [Chef Smith] does not hold the GWR title and that is not our certificate. The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from September 28 to October 3, 2023,” the email read, as reported by GhOne TV on their X page.

This revelation comes after Chef Smith's press conference at La Palm Beach Hotel on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, where he formally celebrated his supposed significant feat. A banner at the entrance to the conference room announced: "Press Conference. Revealing the New World Cook-a-Thon Record Holder. Millennium Chef Smith from Ghana with an astounding 802 hours, 25 minutes, surpassing Irish King, Alan Fisher."

Subsequent reports showed Chef Smith with a plaque that included a certificate from GWR, designating him as the new record holder.

Read the tweet below: