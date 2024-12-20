2 hours ago

A Nkwanta South Magistrate Court has sentenced one Francis Akwesi, a 31-year-old man, to 15 months imprisonment over fraud and impersonation.

The convict, Francis Akwesi, pleaded guilty to the charges of impersonation and for defrauding a local farmer, Godfred Yindan, of GH¢15,000 under the pretence of securing him a job at the Ghana Armed Forces.

Seidu Kumi, an officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), told the court presided over by Wellington Arhin that the convict, Akwesi, had been impersonating a military official and using a fake identity to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims.

The prosecution told the court that the convict promised Yindan that he could facilitate his enlistment into the Armed Forces for a charge.

The convict’s frequent visitation to the community dressed in military attire raised suspicions as he attempted to exert authority over the residents.

His behaviour eventually became suspicious among community members, leading to an investigation and, subsequently, arrest by the Nkwanta Police.

The court, however, found him guilty of defrauding and impersonation, and sentenced him to 15 months in prison and ordered him to refund the GH¢15,000 to the victim.

According to Arhin, the verdict serves as a warning against impersonation and fraud, highlighting the importance of vigilance in dealing with individuals making such promises.