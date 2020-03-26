1 hour ago

Outspoken politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has attributed the country’s dwindling economic fortunes to the activities of charlatans parading as men of God.

He said until the activities of these false prophets are halted, Ghanaians would continue to wallow in abject poverty and despair.

“The likes of Obinim and Badu Kobi are a bunch of hooligans who are parading as men of God. They are preying on the gullibility of our people, especially the women. They dupe and sleep with most of them and nobody cares about that.

“We are not thinking right as a people. If you want to become rich in Ghana, all you need to do is to become pastor,” the Assin Central legislator asserted.

While urging Ghanaians to be vigilante like the proverbial serpent, Mr Agyapong said it is about time the Christian community clamped down on the activities of these fake preacher men.

Speaking on Net 2 TV on a wide range of issues, the business magnate, singled the General Overseer of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim and the founder of Glorious Wave Chapel International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, for strong criticism.

He said both men have been duping unsuspecting people all in the name of prayers, adding that, he has evidence which suggests they have been sleeping with some of the women in their church.

Ken Agyapong said he would fight tooth and nail to ensure that the two are arrested on charges of money laundering and carjacking.

On that score, he called on workers to eschew the habit of using working hours for prayer sessions.

“People cannot continue to spend working hours on prayers. If we want to develop, we must get our priorities right,” he pointed out.

Source: Ghanaweb