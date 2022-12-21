1 hour ago

The Awutu Bereku Police Command in the Central Region has arrested a 28-year-old fake service person.

The suspect, Isaac Osei, was arrested at a checkpoint on Tuesday while on his way to Winneba when he was spotted in a black Police uniform.

Osei, who according to Police sources, was driving a vehicle with registration number GE 3012 -12, was signalled to stop but failed over claims he was an officer.

He, however, succumbed to pressure and upon interrogation, maintained he was a policeman.

The suspect, who identified himself as Isaac Osei, wore a uniform with the name tag ‘Laryea’.

When asked of his service number he could not give it and later confessed he was not an officer but it was his friend’s uniform.

Further information gathered by Adom News indicates that the suspect without hesitation removed sim cards from his phone and chewed it in front of the police to avoid tracking his activities.

The suspect has been detained for further action.