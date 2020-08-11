43 minutes ago

It was the start Derrick Luckassen and Michel Vlap wanted in the heart of the Anderlecht defence as they conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 with KV Mechelen.

The Dutch born Ghanaian defender re-joined Anderlecht on loan from his parent club PSV Eindhoven after last year's loan spell.

Anderlecht only took six points from the first nine league matches last season, but even now the start is not good for the Belgian record champion. The team of coach Franky Vercauteren gave up the points in the game at KV Mechelen in the final phase on Sunday.

Anderlecht took the lead in the 64th minute via Jérémy Doku, after the eighteen-year-old attacker from Antwerp simply passed the Dutch defender Lucas Bijker and pushed the ball into the far corner with the left. Nine minutes later it became 0-2 for Anderlecht due to an own goal from Mechelen defender Rocky Bushiri.

Anderlecht seemed to be heading for a victory and the lead in the Jupiler Pro League, but 37-year-old Igor de Camargo made the connection to score in the 83rd minute and Jordi Vanlerberghe scored for the equalizer two minutes later making it 2-2.

Anderlecht was still close to victory in injury time. Michel Vlap saw a shot being turned and one from the resulting corner kick, Derrick Luckassen even headed against the crossbar.

Both Dutchmen participated the entire match at Anderlecht, where Vincent Kompany (no longer a trainer) is not yet fit.