Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has released a new single titled ‘Questions’.

Fameye, also known as Peter, in his new song has posed some thoughtful questions that people intrinsically have to ask themselves.

Death they say is a part of life and is inevitable no matter who you are or what you achieve in this life and it hardly gives notice before it strikes.

In the song, he, therefore, questions how we really go about this life, as to whether we take life slow or fast.

According to him, in the end, all we have to do is cherish life and do what we can before it’s time.

The song was released on the 22nd of February 2023 not long after the country lost a gem, Black Stars player, Christian Atsu in an earthquake in Turkey.

This happening has taken everyone by storm and Fameye’s ‘Questions’ has got us reflecting on the meaning of life and death.

The song is available on all digital streaming platforms.