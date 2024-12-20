47 minutes ago

Ghanaian singer Fameye has apologized to Ghanaian DJs following a tense incident at the Xmas Highlife Concert in London, where he walked off stage during his performance.

The disruption occurred due to technical issues, including the playing of unrelated tracks by DJ Chos, despite prior rehearsals.

Fameye expressed frustration, feeling disrespected as his performance was compromised.

After the event, DJ Chos’ team issued a statement, leading Fameye to clarify his actions.

In a radio interview, he apologized to all Ghanaian DJs, emphasizing his respect for their important role in live performances.